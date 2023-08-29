Gadar 2 box office collection day 18: Sunny Deol's film witnesses slight dip, earns 4.50 crore on third Monday

Gadar 2, which has been achieving new heights, witnessed a slight dip in its box office collection on Monday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted nearly ₹5 crore on its 18th day of release. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 released on August 11, the same day as Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. (Also Read | Sunny Deol says he's focusing on only acting now: ‘I am not going to produce because I go bankrupt’) Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

About Gadar 2 box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹284.63 crore during its first week at the domestic box office and ₹134.47 crore in the second week. On its third Friday it earned ₹7.1 crore, on Saturday it minted ₹13.75 crore and on Sunday ₹16.10 crore. As per the report, Gadar 2 earned ₹4.50 crore nett in India on its eighteenth day, as per early estimates. The total collection of the film has now reached ₹460.55 crore. Gadar 2 is slowly inching towards the ₹500 crore club.

Gadar 2 recent achievement

Gadar 2 recently became the third highest-grossing Hindi film. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “Crosses KGF 2, next Baahubali 2… After crossing *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now third highest grossing #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 439.95 cr. #India biz.”

Sunny's message for fans

After Gadar 2 entered the ₹400 crore club, Sunny Deol expressed his gratitude by recording a video while on a flight. He just took to his Instagram handle and thanked moviegoers for showering love. In the video, Sunny said “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all.”

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. It was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. Gadar 2 also features Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra.

