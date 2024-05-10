Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'biggest war film of India' Border 2 likely to hit theatres in January 2026: Report

Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 with the same name, is likely to release on the big screen in January next year. As per a Pinkvilla report, the film starring Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana, "has been in the writing stage for over a year now and the team has cracked a script". (Also Read | Sunny Deol reveals he was meant to start Border 2 in 2015) Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana will star in Border 2.

When will Border 2 release

Pinkvilla, citing a source, reported, “Border 2 is targeting to hit the big screen on Friday, January 23, 2026 – leading to the Republic Day holiday on Monday, January 26, 2026. Being a film celebrating the bravery of Indian Armed Forces, the makers feel that there is no better date than Republic Day for the arrival of this Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana film."

Border 2 script

"Border 2 has been in the writing stage for over a year now and the team has cracked a script that stands to the expectations that people would have from a sequel to a mammoth all-time blockbuster like Border. Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana are very excited to embark on this journey by the end of this year," it added. The source said that the film is "going to be the biggest war film of India".

About Border 2

Border 2 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Border 2 will be directed by Anurag Singh. The year 2026 also marks 29 years of Border's release.

About 1997 film Border

Border (1997) is an epic war film written, produced and directed by JP Dutta. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film is based on the events of the Battle of Longewala (1971). It stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee among others.

Last year, speaking on The Ranveer Show, Sunny had said, “Sunne toh mujhe bhi aaya hai” (I've also heard that they're making Border 2) (laughs). Ye hum bahut pehle karne wale the… 2015 mein. Par phir meri picture nahi chali, toh log ghabra ke nahi banana chah rahe. Ab sab bol rahe hain humey karni hai. (We were meant to start it a lot earlier, in 2015. But then my film flopped, so people were scared to make it then. Now, everyone wants to make it)."