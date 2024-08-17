Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor arrive together for Stree 2 success bash; fans call it ‘Bhediya-Stree ka reunion’

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are currently busy soaring high on the success of their recently released film Stree 2. While fans knew the sequel to their 2018 horror comedy Stree would be just as entertaining, they weren’t expecting Stree 2 to exceed expectations and emerge as such a big blockbuster, breaking records. According to most Twitter reviews shared by the audience, one major highlight from the film was Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhaskar from Bhediya (2022), which was the second film in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe. Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Stree's Lamborghini

In this special appearance, Varun turns into Bhediya to fight off Sarkata, who is Chanderi’s latest ‘aatank’. His mass entry in the film got a roaring response from the audience. Fans also loved Varun and Shraddha’s sizzling chemistry in Stree 2’s song Khoobsurat. Well, last night makers threw a success bash to celebrate the incredible response received by Stree 2, in terms of box office collection as well as reviews. Shraddha arrived for the same in her ‘rath’, a red Lamborghini, accompanied by Varun. While Varun kept it casual in a striped blue shirt and distressed denim jeans, Shraddha looked chic in her red crop shirt and pencil jeans.

Well, fans can’t seem to get enough of the two. In the comment section below, one social media user called this: “Bhediya aur stree ka reunion 🔥❤️”, whereas another referred to the actors as: “Bhedia and chalawa 😂.” Meanwhile, many others are busy manifesting a project where Varun and Shraddha share the screen as lead stars. For instance, one internet user gushed, “I want varshra together in a romantic movie together ❤️”, whereas another predicted, “Bhediya 2 loading.” There was also one fan who missed Raj aka Vicky and asked, “Lekin Rajkumar Rao kaha hai 😮🤪.”

Well, after Stree 2, can we expect Shraddha to join Varun in Bhediya 2? Let’s wait and watch!