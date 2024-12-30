Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty shocked at Virat Kohli, KL Rahul's early dismissal in India vs Australia Boxing Day Test

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were recently spotted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 30 for the fourth test match between India and Australia. The actors' reaction to their husband’s (Virat Kohli and KL Rahul) early dismissal during the game is going viral on social media. Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty shattered after Virat Kohli, KL Rahul's early dismissal in Ind vs Aus test match.

Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty's reaction to Virat Kohli, KL Rahul's early dismissal

During the fourth test match between India and Australia in Melbourne, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty took to the stands to cheer for their husbands Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. However, to their disappointment, their husbands were dismissed early in the game. While dad-to-be KL Rahul's wicket fell for 0 runs in 5 balls, former skipper Virat was dismissed after making 5 runs in 29 balls, leaving India at 33/3.

As much as their wickets shocked Indian fans, their wives looked equally disappointed and sad. Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty had a shattered expression on their faces. They had their hands on their mouths in worry. While Anushka wore a blue striped shirt and white skirt, Athiya donned a white top and a shirt with beige pants.

Fans say this about Anushka, Athiya's reaction

One of the Reddit users wrote, “Whole India's reaction after seeing them perform today.” Another commented, “Shocked? they should be mad on them.” Another comment read, “If drama had a face. Can still understand for Rahul but Anushka shouldn’t be this shocked since Kohli has stopped playing for the country and plays only for himself.”

Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma were seen hanging out together during the previous days of the test match too. Not only this, Anushka picture in which she was happily posing with Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy’s family, also surfaced on the internet.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Athiya both have been away from the film industry for long now. While Anushka carved her place in the industry with hits like Sultan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, and more, she has been on break since the birth of her first child, Vamika. Virat and Anushka welcomed their second child, son Akaay, in February this year.

Athiya and KL Rahul, on the other hand, are set to embrace parenthood. The actor took to her Instagram in November and penned a note that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025”. The sweet announcement came with visuals of little feet and an evil eye. The actor was also seen flaunting her baby bump in Melbourne during the test match.