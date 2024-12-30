Anushka Sharma cheers for Team India in Australia, rocks a casual white cotton top that costs only 2.9K

Anushka Sharma has been in Australia for over a month, cheering for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and Team India during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The latest pictures from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) show her happily posing with Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy’s family. Anushka Sharma shines in chic white top and denim combo during India vs Australia match.(Instagram)

Staying true to her signature style, Anushka opted for a minimal yet chic look. The 36-year-old actor exuded effortless elegance in a white top and denim combo, proving once again that less is more. Her outfit not only made a strong case for simplicity but also came with an affordable price tag. (Also read: Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli in quirky tie-up shirt at India vs Australia match. Steal her look for under ₹15k! )

Anushka Sharma rocks minimalist look

Anushka Sharma opted for a chic white top crafted from breathable cotton fabric. The outfit featured full sleeves, a V-neckline, and adjustable drawstrings at the bust, waist, and sleeves. The tie-on detailing added a flattering silhouette and a touch of trendiness to her look. She paired the top with light blue, relaxed-fit denim pants, striking the perfect balance of comfort and style.

How much her top costs?

If you’re swooning over Anushka’s chic white top and want to add it to your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered! Her stylish pick is from the shelves of the brand Ram Boota and comes with a price tag of ₹2,915.

Anushka's top comes with a price tag of ₹2,915.(www.gulaalcreations.com)

She accessorised her look with golden hoop earrings, a ring on her finger, and a pair of black flats. Her makeup was on point, with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a dewy base, and a shade of pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in the middle partition, she perfectly finished off her look.

On the work front

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero and made a cameo appearance in her home production, Qala. Currently on a career break to focus on raising her children, Anushka is set to make her comeback with Chakda 'Xpress, a biographical drama based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.