Loved Anushka Sharma's easy breezy look for attending kirtan with Virat Kohli? Here's how much it costs

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, attended a kirtan by Krishna Das at Nesco, Mumbai, on October 20. The event organisers shared photos of the couple enjoying the live performance from the front row. In the images, Anushka is seen clapping as the audience stood up in unison, while Kohli sported a beaming smile throughout the event. However, what truly captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts was Anushka's effortlessly stylish outfit, exuding an easy-breezy vibe. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Anushka Sharma makes a stylish return to Mumbai, rocks a chic all-black airport look after her time in London: Watch ) Anushka Sharma attended a kirtan in Mumbai, wearing a comfortable tunic set.(Instagram)

Anushka Sharma rocks heart tunic set

Anushka's outfit at the Kirtan event was a perfect blend of comfort and style, featuring a loose-fit tunic set crafted from handwoven cotton fabric. The ensemble stood out for its stunning hand-embroidered red hearts, delicately adorned all over the handspun kala cotton fabric, adding a playful yet elegant touch. The sleeves were embellished with striking red embroidery, further enhancing the outfit's charm. Paired with matching cotton pants, Anushka's look effortlessly showcased how fashion can be both stylish and comfortable, making it an eye-catching choice for the spiritual gathering.

What is the price of her dress?

If you loved Anushka's chic look and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got the details for you! Her stunning outfit is from the brand Stylemati and comes with a price tag of ₹28,500.

Anushka's tunic dress costs ₹28,500(www.stylemati.in)

When it came to styling, Anushka kept things minimal yet elegant. She accessorised with sleek bracelet and rings adorning her finger. Her makeup was kept soft and natural, featuring mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. Her straight, shoulder-length hair was left open with a centre parting, completing her effortless look. Meanwhile, Virat looked dapper in an olive green sweatshirt paired with a red cap, creating a stylish and laid-back appearance.

On the work front

Professionally, Anushka Sharma is taking a break after the birth of her son, Akaay, earlier this year. However, she is gearing up for her next big project, Chakda Xpress, a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which has already created a buzz among fans.