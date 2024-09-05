Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma cook for their kids Vamika, Akaay: If we don’t make the food our moms made at home then…

Actor Anushka Sharma has revealed that she and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli cook for their children--Vamika and Akaay. As reported by Indian Express, speaking at an event in Mumbai, Anushka shared that she and Virat want to pass on these "recipes to our kids". Anushka also said that she is very particular about routine, and wherever they are, they "eat and sleep at the same time". (Also Read | Anushka Sharma says she feels 'great' to be back in Mumbai, reveals what is her favourite comfort food) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017.(Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Anushka and Virat cook for Vamika-Akaay

Talking about food, Anushka said, “We had this discussion at home that if we don’t make the food our moms made at home, then we won’t be passing these recipes on to our kids. So, sometimes I cook, and sometimes my husband cooks, and we really try to replicate the way our mothers did. I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it’s so important. It’s like you’re passing on something valuable to your children.”

Anushka is particular about routine

The actor spoke about the routine of her children, “I am very particular about routine. We travel a lot as a family, and my kids experience many changes in their lives. So, by creating a routine for them, I am giving them a sense of control. Meal times are fixed—no matter where we are, we eat at the same time and sleep at the same time. It helps them regulate themselves much better.”

Anushka was seen at Mumbai event

After a long time, Anushka made a public appearance on Wednesday. She returned to Mumbai from London and attended an event where she expressed happiness in reconnecting with her fans and the media. After attending the event, she took to Instagram and shared her stunning pictures. "Happy go red-y! (red heart emoji)," Anushka captioned the post.

Anushka's next film

Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. It is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.