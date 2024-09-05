Anushka Sharma says she feels 'great' to be back in Mumbai, reveals what is her favourite comfort food

Anushka Sharma is back in Mumbai! On Wednesday, the actor was seen at the airport without Virat Kohli, as she smiled and waved at the paparazzi. The actor attended an event in the city later that evening, where she talked about her favourite comfort food, as per a report by India Today. (Also read: When will Virat Kohli return from London? Fans ask as Anushka Sharma lands in Mumbai) Anushka Sharma attends a special event of Yes Moms, a digital community of mothers in Mumbai on September 4, 2024. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What Anushka said

When asked how she feels to be back in Mumbai after such a long time, the actor said, “I feel great! I'm happy to meet all of you, answer all the questions you have for me, and just enjoy this evening.”

She went on to talk about her favourite comfort food and said, “Anything that my mother made when we were growing up was my comfort food… One thing I always go back to, even now when I am not feeling great, which is an instant pick-me-up, is dal, chawal and sukhi aloo ki sabzi-- all in one plate. I want one plate right now! Love it!”

More details

Anushka has been mostly in London with her husband, Virat Kohli, since welcoming her second child, Akaay. The couple recently attended a kirtan led by the famous Krishna Das at Union Chapel in London. Anushka also shared Vamika's first Rakhi celebrations with Akaay via her Instagram Stories.

Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017, in Italy. They welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021, and announced the birth of their son Akaay in February 2024.

Anushka was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka will be next seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film's final release date is yet to be announced.