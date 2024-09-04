When will Virat Kohli return from London? Fans ask as Anushka Sharma lands in Mumbai

Fans ask about Virat Kohli as Anushka lands in Mumbai

The viral video, originally shared by a paparazzo, was reposted on Twitter by a fan account of Virat Kohli. In the video, Anushka was seen wearing an all-black outfit, smiling, and waving at the paparazzi. She completed her look with black sunglasses and her hair tied in a bun.

The actor briefly paused to pose for the photographers before getting into her car. Fans were keen to know about any update on Virat Kohli and posted comments such as, “Any update on Virat?”, “When will the King return to India?” and “Missing Virat so badly!” A fan also wrote, “The queen (crown and perfect emojis).”

Virat and Anushka have been mostly in London since welcoming their second child, Akaay. They recently attended a kirtan led by the famous Krishna Das at Union Chapel in London, which Anushka shared on her Instagram Stories.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017, in Italy. They welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021, and announced the birth of their son Akaay in February 2024. The couple shared the news of their son's birth on Instagram. The caption in their joint Instagram post read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

Anushka Sharma's acting career

Anushka made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She later shot to fame with movies like Band Baaja Baarat, Badmaash Company, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, Zero and others.

Anushka Sharma's upcoming project

Anushka will be next seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film's final release date is yet to be announced.