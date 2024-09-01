When Anushka Sharma spoke about not stirring up industry like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor: 'I'm known for my talent…'

Actor Anushka Sharma, who made her debut in Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), once responded to a question about not having "stirred up the industry" like Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor. In an interview with Bangalore Mirror, Anushka said she was glad to be known for her “talent and not for my clothes or controversies”. After Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka starred in Badmaash Company and Band Baaja Baaraat. Both of them released in 2010. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma goes desi in new ad, Virat Kohli fans hail 'bhabhiji's' new long hair look. Watch) Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor made their Bollywood debut around the same time.

Anushka said she delivered ‘three hits back-to-back’

Anushka had said, "I don't know. You tell me. Having given three hits back-to-back in three years, I wonder why there is not as much hype about me as them. (Pauses) Actually, I am glad that I am known for my talent and not for my clothes or controversies." While Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om, Sonam Kapoor's first film was Saawariya. It released in the same year.

Anushka on ‘frivolous films’

She had also said, "I don't want to sign frivolous films. I have realised things don't come easily to me. I had to work b****y hard in Band Baaja Baaraat to get this kind of recognition and appreciation that I received today."

Anushka's career

Anushka has starred in many films with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, among others. She was part of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Patiala House, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, PK, Saultan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaaga, and Bombay Velvet. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero.

Fans will see Anushka next in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will stream exclusively on an OTT platform. The final release date of the film is still awaited. After Zero, Anushka took a break from acting.

Anushka's family

The actor, who married cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017, in Italy, welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. In February this year, the couple announced the birth of their baby boy, Akaay. Taking to Instagram, they announced the birth of their son.

They wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."