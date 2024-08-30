Anushka Sharma goes desi in new ad, Virat Kohli fans hail 'bhabhiji's' new long hair look. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma has starred in a new advertisement for a women's clothing brand. Taking to Instagram, Anushka on Friday, posted a video of herself as she wore suits of different colours and designs. She also sported a new hairdo. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma shares pic of cute rakhis as daughter Vamika celebrates 1st Raksha Bandhan with baby brother Akaay) Anushka Sharma featured in a new ad.

Anushka stars in new ad

The ad, with a festive theme, saw Anushka wearing white and red, maroon, and yellow outfits. She also wore traditional jewellery. She captioned the post, "Let’s dive into never-ending celebrations, and make every moment an opportunity to sparkle! Celebrate milestones, moments, and even small victories that make every day, a reason to celebrate."

Fans laud Anushka

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "You look mind-blowing." A person said, "I love Bhabiji's new look. Pretty amazing." "Bhabhi ji namaste (hello)," read a comment. "Hail Queen Of King," said an Instagram user. "So Beautiful. Just looking like a Wow," said another person.

Anushka was in London recently

The ad comes months after Anushka and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their second child in London. Last month, she attended a kirtan led by the famous Krishna Das at Union Chapel in London. On her Instagram, Anushka shared glimpses from the kirtan and tagged Krishna Das.

About Virat and Anushka

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. In February, the star couple announced the birth of their baby boy, Akaay. Taking to Instagram, the couple announced the birth of their son.

The caption read, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

About Anushka's next film

Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on OTT. The film's final release date is still awaited.