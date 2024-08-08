Anushka Sharma shares adorable glimpse of her baby boy Akaay; see pic
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are fiercely private about their kids: Vamika and Akaay. They refrain from posting much about them on social media.
Actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika Kohli, and son, Akaay Kohli, are growing up fast. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse into the lives of her kids. In the picture, they seemed to be indulging in a delightful treat - popsicles, and the snap is too cute to miss. Also read: Virat Kohli wraps his arm around Anushka Sharma in unseen pics amid rumours of moving to London with Akaay and Vamika
Summer and popsicles
In the image, shared by Anushka on her Instagram Story, one can see a bowl full of colourful popsicles. One can also see another bowl which has some cucumbers and carrots.
What catches everyone’s attention is that in the snap, we can see the little hand of Akaay Kohli reaching for a popsicle. This is the first time Anushka shared a glimpse of Akaay on her social media.
Earlier, on Father’s Day, Anushka had a special way to celebrate Virat’s first Father’s Day after welcoming their second child. She posted a handmade card by their daughter Vamika. The hand painted card shows a child's feet in yellow. However, it was not clear if the footprint is of Virat and Vamika or Vamika and Akaay.
At the moment, it is believed that the family is in London. There are rumours that the celebrity couple is planning to shift base to London. However, none of them have commented on the same yet.
Know more about their family
Anushka got married to Virat in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. They welcomed their second child, Akaay on February 15, 2024. They have managed to keep their kids away from the media.
In a joint post, the couple made the baby announcement in February about the arrival of their second baby. They wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.