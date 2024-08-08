Anushka Sharma shares adorable glimpse of her baby boy Akaay; see pic

Summer and popsicles

In the image, shared by Anushka on her Instagram Story, one can see a bowl full of colourful popsicles. One can also see another bowl which has some cucumbers and carrots.

What catches everyone’s attention is that in the snap, we can see the little hand of Akaay Kohli reaching for a popsicle. This is the first time Anushka shared a glimpse of Akaay on her social media.

Her Insta image.

Earlier, on Father’s Day, Anushka had a special way to celebrate Virat’s first Father’s Day after welcoming their second child. She posted a handmade card by their daughter Vamika. The hand painted card shows a child's feet in yellow. However, it was not clear if the footprint is of Virat and Vamika or Vamika and Akaay.

At the moment, it is believed that the family is in London. There are rumours that the celebrity couple is planning to shift base to London. However, none of them have commented on the same yet.

Know more about their family

Anushka got married to Virat in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. They welcomed their second child, Akaay on February 15, 2024. They have managed to keep their kids away from the media.

In a joint post, the couple made the baby announcement in February about the arrival of their second baby. They wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”