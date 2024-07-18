Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take son Akaay flower shopping in London; fans thrilled to finally get a glimpse. Watch

Cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Anushka Sharma and their son Akaay were clicked by a fan in London. The couple took their little one shopping and were seen picking out flowers in a video shared by fans on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Virat Kohli's cute request for Anushka Sharma's birthday revealed by Bengaluru baker; don't miss their unseen pic) Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and their son Akaay in London.

Virat, Anushka pick flowers

In the video shot from a distance, Anushka can be seen dressed in a white top and denim shorts with her hair up in a bun. Virat is dressed in a casual T-shirt and can be seen holding Akaay in his arms. The video sees the couple at a flower shop; daughter Vamika isn’t seen in the video.

Fans thought even this little glimpse of Akaay was enough, with many leaving heart emojis under the video. “At last a glimpse of our Akaay,” wrote a fan while many simply wrote his name with heart emojis.

Virat is enjoying time off from cricketer after the T20 World Cup triumph. He jetted off to London on the same day he arrived in India after being stuck in Barbados for three days due to a hurricane. This is the first time Akaay has been snapped publicly seven months after his birth. Virat and Anushka have always maintained their privacy so fans were thrilled to see even such a tiny glimpse of their second child.

Virat, Anushka attend kirtan

Recently, even as Bollywood partied away at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, a video of Virat and Anushka attended a kirtan in London surfaced online. In a viral video shared on Reddit, the duo was seen attending a Krishna Das Kirtan. In the video the couple could be seen clapping and cheering at the bhajan while American vocalist Krishna Das greets the audiences with folded hands.