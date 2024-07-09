Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli join kirtan at London's ISKCON temple. Watch

Anushka Sharma is known for her spiritual inclination as she often visits temples and ashrams (secluded dwellings of Hindu sages) with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The actor who is right now in a celebration mode after Virat's glorious T20 World Cup victory, is currently holidaying in London. A video of Anushka and her husband participating in a Kirtan (the act of praising and glorifying some form of divinity) at ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) has surfaced on the internet. (Also read: Is Virat Kohli giving Anushka Sharma Barbados hurricane updates in this video?) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended a Kirtan at ISKCON, London.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli visit ISKCON, London

In the clip, Anushka and Virat are seen entering ISKCON, London as they join the devotees at the Kirtan. Virat can be seen donning a black t-shirt and blue jeans, while Anushka wore a white salwar-suit. However, it is not clear whether the video is from their latest trip, or previous travels.

This is not the first time, the couple has been spotted at a religious gathering. Earlier, Anushka, Virat along with their daughter Vamika visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Rishikesh in 2022. The couple not only attended the spiritual gathering but also donated warm clothes and blankets. In March 2023, Virat and Anushka prayed at the Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The temple is one of the ancient Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva.

About Anushka Sharma

Anushka and Virat got married on December 11, 2017, in an intimate wedding in Italy. The couple's firstborn, a daughter Vamika was born on January 11, 2021. The duo welcomed their second baby, a son on February 15, 2023 and named him Akaay. Anushka Sharma made her acting debut with Aditya Chopra's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She later worked in popular Bollywood movies like Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, NH10, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaaga, Sultan, PK, Sanju and Zero.

Anushka will be next seen in the sports-biopic Chakda 'Xpress, in which she plays former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie is backed by her home banner - Clean Slate Filmz.