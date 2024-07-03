Is Virat Kohli giving Anushka Sharma Barbados hurricane updates in this video? Fans call him the ‘ultimate pookie’

Is there anything cuter in this world than ‘men in love’? A new video of cricket star Virat Kohli has surfaced on social media from Barbados. He is stuck on the Caribbean island with the rest of the Indian cricket team due to Hurricane Beryl wreaking havoc. In the said video, Virat seem to be showing the terror of the hurricane to someone through a video call. While it is not clear who is on the other side of the call, fans assumed it must be his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. (Also read: Anushka Sharma reacts as influencer shares story of her early days of dating Virat Kohli) Virat Kohli is stuck in Barbados due to a hurricane.

Virat, dressed in a casual brown shirt and relaxed white bottoms, went to his hotel balcony and panned the phone camera to the stormy ocean. He then runs to another spot for a better view.

Fans of the couple loved seeing his excitement to show Anushka everything. “A man being man to his wife and children,” wrote a person. “He keeps anushka updated,” noticed another. “What a girl wants more than this,” wrote a fan. “Mnn hi nhi lagta uske bina king ka (Our king cannot be without Anushka),” said a fan.

Virat's note for Anushka

Team India was in Barbados for the final T20 World Cup match on Saturday and are still stuck there due to the hurricane. Team India won the World Cup after 13 years, and Virat announced his retirement from the format immediately after. After his announcement, Virat took to Instagram to thank Anushka for all the support she has shown him through the years.

“None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU @anushkasharma,” he wrote. Anushka also posted about Team India's win and Virat's dedication to the game.

About Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl was hurtling towards Jamaica Tuesday as a monster Category 5 storm, after killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction in a deadly sweep across the southeastern Caribbean.

Though expected to weaken slightly later Tuesday, the hurricane is still on track to slam into Jamaica on Wednesday as a "near-major" storm, bringing life-threatening winds, storm surge, rain and flash flooding, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.

Beryl has already razed parts of the southeastern Caribbean as a Category 4 storm, killing at least three people in Grenada, one in St Vincent and the Grenadines, and one in Venezuela, officials said.