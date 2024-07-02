Anushka Sharma reacts as influencer shares story of her early days of dating Virat Kohli

Before she married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017, Anushka Sharma maintained a stoic silence about their relationship. This was corroborated by social media influencer Freddy Birdy, who recalled the time when he interviewed the actor during her early days of dating Virat. (Also Read: Virat Kohli credits Anushka Sharma for World Cup win in beautiful note; Priyanka Chopra is in awe of their love) Anushka Sharma reacts to an influencer's story from her early days of dating Virat Kohli

What's the story?

Freddy took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared a carousel post narrating the anecdote of when he did a magazine interview with Anushka years ago. He recalled flying to Mumbai from Delhi and visiting Anushka at her then-penthouse. He said she came across as ‘utterly gorgeous’, ‘completely unpretentious’, ‘funny, normal, and utterly relaxed’ and ‘talkative in the nicest way’.

He added that his driver had requested him to ask Anushka whether she's dating Virat. Freddy said that deep into the conversation, his ‘Barkha Dutt instincts’ kicked in and he finally asked the question. “Of course her best acting skills came to the fore, and she pretended to know nothing about the question asked.”

But he figured out the truth when he could hear Virat flirting and making dinner plans with her when she was on the phone. However, he decided to keep her secret and when his driver asked him if she's indeed dating Virat, he refused.

Reactions to Freddy's post

Anushka took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Freddy… (hearts and hug emojis).” He responded with several sparkling heart emojis. Journalist Barkha Dutt also commented, “(Red heart emojis) 'Barkha Dutt instincts (laughing with tears emojis).” Freddy responded to her with more red heart emojis. Actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, “Only love and blessings for them and you story telling (red heart emoji).”

Anushka began dating Virat in 2016, before they tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Italy next year. They have two children – daughter Vamika and son Akaay. Virat penned a note of gratitude to Anushka after he announced retirement from T20 cricket last week, following Indian team's historic win in the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. Anushka will be next seen in the film, Chakda 'Xpress.