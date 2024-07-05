 Virat Kohli jets off to London immediately after Mumbai celebration to meet Anushka Sharma and kids. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Virat Kohli jets off to London immediately after Mumbai celebration to meet Anushka Sharma and kids. Watch

ByDevansh Sharma
Jul 05, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Virat Kohli has been travelling incessantly since the Indian cricket team won the T20 World Cup last week. He's all set to reunite with wife Anushka Sharma now.

Virat Kohli isn't done with extensive travelling yet. After the Indian cricket team clinched the T20 World Cup trophy last week in Barbados, they couldn't make it back to India immediately because of a hurricane. They landed in Delhi on Thursday and then flew to Mumbai for a grand celebration. But Virat has another destination to cover before he can finally feel at home. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma reacts as influencer shares story of her early days of dating Virat Kohli)

Virat Kohli leaves for London to reunite with Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli leaves for London to reunite with Anushka Sharma

Virat jets off to London

On Thursday night, a paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Virat at the Mumbai airport, exiting a black SUV in a white T-shirt, cream pants, and olive green jacket. He greeted the airport staff before quickly entering the building. Reports claim that he's on his way to London, where he'll reunite with his actor-wife Anushka Sharma and their kids, Vamika and Akaay.

Anushka wasn't in the US or Barbados to cheer for Virat from the stands as she's busy with new motherhood. Anushka and Virat became parents to son Akaay earlier this year in February. After the Indian cricket team was stuck in transit because of the hurricane, a video surfaced on social media in which Virat was possibly showing the hurricane to Anushka on video call.

Virat's journey so far

The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.

Virat and the boys finally landed in Delhi on Thursday, where they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Virat also caught up with family members in Delhi. Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli took to her official Instagram account to share pictures where the stalwart India batter was seen celebrating the victory with his niece. "Celebrating the win SUPERPROUD," Bhawna wrote on Instagram. Anushka also liked the photos.

The team then flew to Mumbai on the same day, where they had an open-top bus ride in at Marine Drive, heading to the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with fans crowding up and cheering for the Men in Blue.

Meanwhile, Anushka will be next seen in the movie Chakda 'Xpress.

 

 

 

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Virat Kohli jets off to London immediately after Mumbai celebration to meet Anushka Sharma and kids. Watch
