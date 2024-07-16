Virat Kohli's cute request for Anushka Sharma's birthday revealed by Bengaluru baker; don't miss their unseen pic

New mom Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday in Bengaluru with Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and others in May. Inside photos from her intimate dinner party were shared by Virat and others at the time. Now, an unseen photo of the couple has surfaced. On Tuesday, a baker took to Instagram to share the photo as she recalled how the cricketer 'approached her to bake a cake for Anushka Sharma's birthday'. Also read | Virat Kohli's romantic birthday post for Anushka Sharma: 'I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you' Anushka Sharma turned 36 on May 1. She celebrated her birthday with Virat Kohli and others in Bengaluru. (Pics: Instagram/Uthishta Kumar)

Anushka and Virat's unseen photo from Bengaluru

Anushka wore a blue and white dress in the undated picture. The actor posed with Virat as well as Bengaluru-based baker Uthishta Kumar and event planner Anjana Thomas. They were seen at what appeared to be a party with a blue and white theme with lots of flowers and greenery.

'Nothing quite like a classic chocolate cake'

In her caption, Uthishta wrote about the cake that was decorated with a topper that said, ‘Happy birthday mad one’, “When Virat Kholi approached me to bake a cake for Anushka Sharma's birthday, I knew I had to create something special! Nothing quite like a classic chocolate cake for a birthday celebration!"

She added, "From baking in my mum's oven over the weekends to making a cake for one of the most accomplished sportsmen of our era, it's been an amazing journey over the last eight years! Here's to many more years of baking special cakes for all my wonderful customers!”

Anushka's birthday celebrations

Anushka Sharma turned 36 on May 1. The actor was seen for the first time since she and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli welcomed their son, Akaay, in February this year. In the inside photos from Anushka's birthday dinner in Bengaluru, she was seen with Virat as well as Glenn Maxwell and his wife, Vini Raman, and Faf Du Plessis.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Virat had shared a picture of the special menu at Lupa Bengaluru with Anushka’s name on it. “Celebrating Anushka,” it read. Sharing the picture, Virat wrote, “Thank you, (chef) Manu Chandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.”

In another picture that Faf du Plessis shared, Anushka was seen holding Virat as they posed with their friends. The actor wore a purple top with a pair of blue jeans for her intimate birthday dinner.

Virat also dedicated a heartfelt birthday post for Anushka; he had taken to Instagram to post a series of pictures of himself and Anushka from their vacations. He wrote in his caption, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much (three hearts emojis).”

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first baby, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, was born on February 15, 2024.