Anushka Sharma shares adorable Father’s Day 2024 card for new dad Virat Kohli; fans ask 'is that Akaay's footprint'
Social media users are in awe of Anushka Sharma's super sweet post for Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his first Father's Day since son Akaay's birth.
Actor Anushka Sharma had a special way to celebrate cricketer and husband Virat Kohli’s first Father’s Day after welcoming their second child. And it was by sharing a heartwarming message with a handmade card by their daughter Vamika. (Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted with Vamika at New York hotel; fans can't get over their daughter's 'cute walk')
Anushka used Instagram to praise Virat as a father in the adorable post, saying she is baffled to see Virat acing all the fronts of his life.
Insta memory
The actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful card, which is seemingly made by their daughter Vamika. The hand painted card shows a child's feet in yellow. It is not clear if the footprint is of Virat and Vamika or Vamika and Akaay. ‘Happy Father’s Day’ is written on the card red and green.
Sharing the card on her timeline, the actor posted, “How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling….. we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli (heart and kiss emoji).”
Fans in awe
As soon as the post went up, the couple’s fans came in to show love and support in the comment section. “Best batsman best husband, best father … a complete man,” wrote one Instagram user, with another asking, “Is that Akaay's footprint?”
“Cutest thing on internet today,” shared one user, with another writing, “This screams sweetness. Virat Kohli is a true family man”.
“How beautiful this,” wrote one, with another fan commenting “This is soo sweet. Vamika and Virat's footprint. This is soo cute”. One more said, “This is so cute…"
Know more about their family
Anushka got married to Virat in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. They welcomed their second child, Akaay on February 15, 2024. They have managed to keep their kids away from the media.
In a joint post, the couple made the baby announcement in February about the arrival of their second baby. They wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”
Anushka is in the US
At the moment, Anushka is in the US with Virat for the ICC T20 World Cup. After India won over Pakistan in a recent match, Anushka was seen happily posing with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree and others.
Anushkas’ work file
The actor is taking it slow at work. She will next appear in the biopic Chakda Xpress in which she will portray the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project will mark her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of over five years. She was last seen in Zero (2018).
