Anushka Sharma looks angry in video from Ind Vs Pak World Cup match, fans ask ‘kispe gussa ho?’

Actor Anushka Sharma was in New York to cheer for her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and Team India at the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday. The actors videos were flashed on the jumbotron as she winced after Virat's exit or celebrated after India's win. However, now another video has surfaced from the match and she doesn't seem to be in the best mood. (Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted with Vamika at New York hotel; fans can't get over their daughter's 'cute walk') Anushka Sharma wasn't in the best mood at the India vs Pakistan match in New York on Sunday.

Angry Anushka

A fan video shot in the VIP stand show Anushka animatedly talking to a man. She seems upset, bringing the man's attention to something behind them. Watch the video here:

Fans of the actor wondered what's up. “Bhabi ji gusse me h (She is upset)," noticed a person. "She's looking like her character Aarfa of Sultan Movie," said another fan. “Aggressive h bhai Virat se bhi jadha. Camera accha hua time se hata liya (She's more aggressive than Virat. Good you removed the camera on time),” commented a person on Instagram.

Celebration mode on

However, seems like Anushka wasn't too bothered with what happened after all. Post the thrilling match, Anushka happily posed with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma and others.

Capturing the proud moment, Dhanashree shared a group picture post-match on her Instagram handle along with a caption that read, "Hum Jeet gaye."

Anushka can be seen wearing a blue-coloured oversized shirt over a white tee which she paired with blue denim.

Anushka and Virat married in 2017 and are parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay. The latter was born last year and the family spent a long time in London after that.

Anushka now gears up for her anticipated biopic, Chakda Xpress, portraying the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years since her last appearance in Zero.