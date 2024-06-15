Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika join a friend on ice cream date in New York; watch video of their fun outing

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently in the US, recently met a friend in New York for ice cream. She was accompanied by her and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli's daughter daughter, Vamika Kohli. Taking to Instagram, Anushka's friend Naimeesha Murthy recently posted a clip. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma looks angry in video from Ind Vs Pak World Cup match, fans ask ‘kispe gussa ho?’) Anushka Sharma with her friend in New York.

Anushka Sharma's day out with Vamika

The video started with Anushka walking in a colourful and lit doorway. She also winked and posed for the camera as she climbed the stairs holding Vamika's hand. The clip also showed Anushka capturing a fun moment with Naimeesha. The actor was seen clicking a picture of a wall with ‘Vamika’ written on it. Anushka was seen in a white T-shirt under a blue shirt, black pants and slippers for her day out.

Anushka's ice cream date with her friend

The words on the clip read, "Forever in our 'ice cream era'. When you've been friends for over two decades and shared ice cream at every stage of life." Naimeesha captioned the post, "Everyone has friends during each stage of life, but few childhood friends stick around to share ice cream through all stages of life (ice cream emoji)." Reacting to the post, Anushka wrote, "Ice cream quota for a year done (check mark emoji) till we meet again (red heart and kissing face emojis)."

Anushka is in the US

Anushka recently travelled to the US with husband-cricketer Virat Kohli, for the ICC T20 World Cup. After India won over Pakistan in a recent match, Anushka was seen happily posing with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree and others.

Capturing the moment, Dhanashree shared a group picture post-match on her Instagram handle along with a caption that read, "Hum Jeet gaye (We won)." Anushka was seen in a blue-coloured oversized shirt over a white tee, which she paired with blue denim.

About Anushka's family

Earlier this year, Anushka welcomed her son, Akaay Kohli. In May, she made her first official public appearance at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during an IPL match. Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017. Their daughter, Vamika, was born in 2021.

Anushka's next film

Fans will see Anushka next in the biopic Chakda Xpress. She will portray the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project will mark her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of over five years. She was last seen in Zero (2018).