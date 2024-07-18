Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: How many celebrities can you spot with PM Modi in this video from Ambani wedding?

Celebs at Ambani wedding

The clip shows guests such as actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan, politician-actor Pawan Kalyan, former British PM Tony Blair as well as Eknath Shinde, chief minister of Maharashtra, in the front couple of rows. PM Modi along with the newlyweds, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani and other close family members sat in the first row.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor could be seen seated a few rows behind Shah Rukh and the Bachchan family. Veteran actor Rajinikanth and wife Latha Rajinikanth also sat nearby. Actor Vidya Balan and producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur sat on another side in the extravagant hall. Actor Anupam Kher was also seated close to them.

More about the Ambani wedding

Anant, the youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, married at a grand wedding ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday. A wedding reception on Sunday wrapped up the monthslong celebrations.

Former British prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, as well as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, American wrestler and actor John Cena were among the celebrities who attended the wedding.

International singers at various Ambani bashes

During a three-day pre-wedding celebration in March, Rihanna and Akon performed for a star-studded 1,200-person guest list. A four-day European cruise in May featured on-deck concerts from the Backstreet Boys and Pitbull, followed by a masquerade ball, where Katy Perry sang. At the recent sangeet night in Mumbai, Canadian singer Justin Bieber belted out his music hits.