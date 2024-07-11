Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's request was turned down by Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding videographer. Here's why

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in 2022. Now, Vishal Punjabi, who is famously known as The Wedding Filmer, and has shot beautiful wedding videos for celebrity couples like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, revealed in a podcast interview with Shivani Pau that he was approached to shoot for Ranbir and Alia as well, but he had reject their request as he was already booked for a wedding. (Also read: Alia Bhatt replaces Shraddha Kapoor as she dances to Show Me The Thumka with Ranbir Kapoor. Watch) Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022.

What The Wedding Filmer said

During the conversation, The Wedding Filmer said, “I wasn’t available when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt called me for their wedding. A lot of these celebrities call me two weeks before their wedding because its hush hush and nobody can know."

He also added, “The downside is… I am not available for most of them. I have never cancelled a wedding to cover a celebrity’s wedding. I didn’t do Alia and Ranbir’s wedding because I was booked to do a wedding in London for a very beautiful, lovely bride. I wouldn’t change that for the world even now. She was gorgeous and it was a beautiful experience. Ranbir and Alia would have gotten a nice wedding video.”

More details

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke the internet with their wedding photos in 2022. The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Their wedding ceremony took place at his Bandra house Vastu. They reportedly took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members. In attendance were Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others. The wedding festivities reportedly included a performance from singer Prateek Kuhad at the wedding.

Alia will be next seen in Jigra and Alpha, whereas Ranbir will star in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana. The couple will reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.