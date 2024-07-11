 Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's request was turned down by Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding videographer. Here's why | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's request was turned down by Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding videographer. Here's why

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jul 11, 2024 11:32 AM IST

Vishal Punjabi, known as The Wedding Filmer, revealed that he was approached by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to film their wedding but he turned it down.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in 2022. Now, Vishal Punjabi, who is famously known as The Wedding Filmer, and has shot beautiful wedding videos for celebrity couples like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, revealed in a podcast interview with Shivani Pau that he was approached to shoot for Ranbir and Alia as well, but he had reject their request as he was already booked for a wedding. (Also read: Alia Bhatt replaces Shraddha Kapoor as she dances to Show Me The Thumka with Ranbir Kapoor. Watch)

Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022.
Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022.

What The Wedding Filmer said

During the conversation, The Wedding Filmer said, “I wasn’t available when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt called me for their wedding. A lot of these celebrities call me two weeks before their wedding because its hush hush and nobody can know."

He also added, “The downside is… I am not available for most of them. I have never cancelled a wedding to cover a celebrity’s wedding. I didn’t do Alia and Ranbir’s wedding because I was booked to do a wedding in London for a very beautiful, lovely bride. I wouldn’t change that for the world even now. She was gorgeous and it was a beautiful experience. Ranbir and Alia would have gotten a nice wedding video.”

More details

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke the internet with their wedding photos in 2022. The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Their wedding ceremony took place at his Bandra house Vastu. They reportedly took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members. In attendance were Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others. The wedding festivities reportedly included a performance from singer Prateek Kuhad at the wedding.

Alia will be next seen in Jigra and Alpha, whereas Ranbir will star in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana. The couple will reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's request was turned down by Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding videographer. Here's why
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On