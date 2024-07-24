Virat Kohli wraps his arm around Anushka Sharma in unseen pics amid rumours of moving to London with Akaay and Vamika

New photos of actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli are doing the rounds on social media. The two are said to be in London, amid reports that they have shifted there to ensure the privacy of their two children – daughter Vamika, 3, and son Akaay, who was born in February this year. Also read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli join kirtan at London's ISKCON temple. Watch Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photos are winning hearts on social media.

See Virat and Anushka's pics

Anushka wore a vibrant floral dress and stood next to Virat in the photos; he wore a shiny silver T-shirt, beige shorts, and a matching cap. He kept Anushka close and had his arm around her in one of the photos, grabbing attention on fan pages.

"Gorgeous couple," read a comment on an Instagram post. Some else also wrote, "Cute couple." A comment also read, "My fav couple... Anushka Sharma is a queen, and Virat is a king..." A fan also commented, “In the world full of trolls and hate, their love reigns.”

Anushka, Virat step out with Akaay out in London

Recently, fans shared a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli out and about in London with their son Akaay. They were seen picking up flowers from a shop. In the video shot from a distance, Anushka was seen in a white top and denim shorts with her hair tied up in a bun. Virat was dressed in a T-shirt outfit and was seen holding Akaay in his arms; daughter Vamika wasn’t seen in the video.

This was the first time Akaay was snapped publicly after his birth. Virat and Anushka have always maintained their kids' privacy, so fans were thrilled to see even a tiny glimpse of their second child. Virat is enjoying time off from cricket after India's T20 World Cup triumph. He jetted off to London on the same day he arrived in India after being stuck in Barbados for days due to a hurricane.