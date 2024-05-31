Virat Kohli's priceless 'Anushka Sharma' mention ahead of T20WC departure as paps thank him for gifts post Akaay’s birth

Ending suspense over joining the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli left for New York late Thursday evening. Kohli had reportedly extended his period of break from the sport after a heartbreaking loss for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator tie in the IPL 2024 earlier this month. Ahead of the departure for the World Cup, the former India captain dropped a priceless mention of his wife, Anushka Sharma, when thanked by paparazzi at the airport. Virat Kohli left for New York, for the T20 World Cup, on Thursday

Earlier this month, on May 14, Kohli and Anushka sent gift hampers to the paparazzi along with a note expressing gratitude for respecting their kids' privacy. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, Akaay, on February 15 in London. On their return to India ahead of IPL 2024, Kohli and Anushka requested the paparazzi not photograph their children—daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

In appreciation of the cooperation from the paparazzi, Kohli and Anushka sent a gift hamper along with a note, which read: "We sincerely thank you for respecting the privacy of our children and for your unwavering cooperation."

On Thursday, as Kohli arrived at the Mumbai airport for his flight to New York for the World Cup, the paparazzi thanked him for the gift, but the 35-year-old credited his wife for the gesture. He said: “Ma'am ne diya bhai, maine nehi diya (Anushka gave the gifts, not me).”

Will Virat Kohli play India's T20 World Cup warm-up game?

Kohli and Hardik Pandya were among the notable absentees when the first batch of Indian players left for New York on May 25 from Mumbai. Both were expected to be part of the group, but while the all-rounder was reportedly vacationing at an undisclosed overseas location, Kohli had extended his period of break from cricket post IPL 2024.

According to a report in Indian Express last week, Kohli had taken permission from the BCCI, which left the Indian board scheduling his visa appointment for a later date. “Kohli had informed us way beforehand that he will be joining the team late and that is why the BCCI has kept his visa appointment for a later date. He is expected to fly out to New York in the early morning of May 30th. The BCCI has agreed to his request,” a BCCI official had told the newspaper.

It is yet to be seen whether Kohli, who ended up as the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2024 after smashing 741 runs in 15 matches, will participate in India's warm-up match on Saturday against Bangladesh in New York, given that he will be reaching on Friday.