Anushka Sharma shares pic of cute rakhis as daughter Vamika celebrates 1st Raksha Bandhan with baby brother Akaay

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in London with their children- Vamika and Akaay. On Monday evening, Anushka took to Instagram Stories to share how she was celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her kids with a picture of the rakhis. This year marks the first Raksha Bandhan for Vamika and her baby brother Akaay. (Also read: Anushka Sharma shares adorable glimpse of her baby boy Akaay; see pic) Anushka Sharma celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her kids in London.

Raksha Bandhan with Vamika and Akaay

The picture showed two rakhis that were designed to resemble cars. Made of yarn, the rakhis also had black buttons glued on them to resemble the wheels of cars. Anushka shared the picture with the caption: “Happy Raksha Bandhan (red hearts emoticon).”

Anushka Sharma via Instagram Stories.

More details

Earlier in June, Anuska had shared how Virat Kohli was celebrating his first Father’s Day after welcoming their second child. She shared a beautiful card, which was seemingly made by Vamika. The hand painted card showed a child's feet in yellow. ‘Happy Father’s Day’ is written on the card red and green. “How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling….. we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli (heart and kiss emoji),” she wrote in the caption.

Anushka got married to Virat in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. They welcomed their second child, Akaay on February 15, 2024. They have managed to keep their kids away from the media.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see Anushka on screen after Zero (2018). The film had also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will next appear in the biopic Chakda Xpress in which she will portray the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project will mark her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of over five years.