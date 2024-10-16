Menu Explore
Anushka Sharma opens up about designing her signature watch with Michael Kors worth almost 20K: Check out all details

BySanya Panwar
Oct 16, 2024 01:34 PM IST

Anushka Sharma says the watch she designed reflects her sense of style. She also shared her favourite features of the silver and green limited-edition piece.

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma shared a video in which she spoke in detail about her first-of-its-kind collaboration with renowned designer Michael Kors for her very own limited-edition watch. The exclusive watch is priced at 19,995 and is available at select stores and online outlets. Also read | Salman Khan sports 2.9 crore luxury watch at Dubai event

Find out more about Anushka Sharma's Michael Kors watch.
‘I love the sleek casing, the sporty bracelet’

Sharing a video of her signature watch on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “A sneak-peek into what went behind designing my own signature watch with @michaelkors. It’s a limited-edition timepiece available exclusively in India. I hope you enjoy wearing it.” She said it ‘embodies both sophistication and practicality’.

In the clip, the actor, who was dressed in black and flaunted her creation, said, "Hi everyone, I am Anushka Sharma. I am delighted to present my first collaboration with Michael Kors — a limited-edition watch."

She further said, “This timepiece reflects not only my sense of style but also my personal connection to what a watch means to me when I wear it. I aim to create something that embodies both sophistication and practicality. I love the sleek casing, the sporty bracelet and the forest green face. The combination of silver and green creates such an exquisite blend of colours. And I am happy to share this moment with you, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.”

More details

As per a recent Elle India report, the collector’s item is highly exclusive, with only 500 units available. The watch features a 32x27mm stainless steel case and bracelet, paired with a green dial and a matching cabochon stone. What makes it truly special is the personal touch Anushka added – her signature engraved on the back of the case and the packaging. Available exclusively in India, the watch is selling for 19,995 (tax included) according to swisstimehouse.com.

Back in September, Michael Kors shared a post on Instagram announcing the collaboration with Anushka. The caption read, "Introducing our first-ever watch collaboration with Michael Kors India watch ambassador Anushka Sharma. The new, limited-edition timepiece features a sleek design complemented by vibrant green accents. Her signature is beautifully engraved onto each watch, adding a personal touch to the special-edition piece."

