Anushka Sharma opens up about designing her signature watch with Michael Kors worth almost 20K: Check out all details

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma shared a video in which she spoke in detail about her first-of-its-kind collaboration with renowned designer Michael Kors for her very own limited-edition watch. The exclusive watch is priced at ₹19,995 and is available at select stores and online outlets. Also read | Salman Khan sports ₹2.9 crore luxury watch at Dubai event Find out more about Anushka Sharma's Michael Kors watch.

‘I love the sleek casing, the sporty bracelet’

Sharing a video of her signature watch on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “A sneak-peek into what went behind designing my own signature watch with @michaelkors. It’s a limited-edition timepiece available exclusively in India. I hope you enjoy wearing it.” She said it ‘embodies both sophistication and practicality’.

In the clip, the actor, who was dressed in black and flaunted her creation, said, "Hi everyone, I am Anushka Sharma. I am delighted to present my first collaboration with Michael Kors — a limited-edition watch."

She further said, “This timepiece reflects not only my sense of style but also my personal connection to what a watch means to me when I wear it. I aim to create something that embodies both sophistication and practicality. I love the sleek casing, the sporty bracelet and the forest green face. The combination of silver and green creates such an exquisite blend of colours. And I am happy to share this moment with you, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.”

More details

As per a recent Elle India report, the collector’s item is highly exclusive, with only 500 units available. The watch features a 32x27mm stainless steel case and bracelet, paired with a green dial and a matching cabochon stone. What makes it truly special is the personal touch Anushka added – her signature engraved on the back of the case and the packaging. Available exclusively in India, the watch is selling for ₹19,995 (tax included) according to swisstimehouse.com.

Back in September, Michael Kors shared a post on Instagram announcing the collaboration with Anushka. The caption read, "Introducing our first-ever watch collaboration with Michael Kors India watch ambassador Anushka Sharma. The new, limited-edition timepiece features a sleek design complemented by vibrant green accents. Her signature is beautifully engraved onto each watch, adding a personal touch to the special-edition piece."