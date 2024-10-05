Salman Khan sports 2.9 crore luxury watch at Dubai event: All you need to know about brand and features

Salman Khan recently visited Dubai as the guest at an event and got the internet talking about his watch. The actor was invited by AFM Developments as the chief guest to unveil their new venture, Bonito Residency by AFM, in Dubai. The actor looked classy in a midnight blue shirt with black trousers as he attended the event and also delivered a speech. However, it is his watch that stole the show. Salman Khan sported a Richard Mille RM 35-03 Automatic Winding Rafael Nadal watch with sapphire crystals.(Instagram/@theindianhorology, www.richardmille.com)

Details of Salman Khan's luxury watch

The actor sported a Richard Mille RM 35-03 Automatic Winding Rafael Nadal watch with sapphire crystals. The designer watch is a treasure to own. According to the official website of Richard Mille, “The RM 35-03 Automatic Rafael Nadal, the fourth watch in the RM 035 Collection, inaugurates a new winding mechanism christened the butterfly rotor. This patented invention hands direct control over the automatic movement’s winding to the wearer. It’s a brand-new way to stay in touch with your watch under all circumstances.”

As per The Indian Horology, the watch is priced at a whopping ₹2.94 crore. The watch comes with skeletonised automatic-winding movement. According to the official website of Richard Mille, 38 jewels are embedded in the watch, it also features sapphire crystals.

Two weeks back, the founder and chairman of AFM Developments - Maqsood Muhammed - shared a picture of himself with Salman Khan on Instagram. Salman visited the event as the chief guest. “It was an amazing evening with the Bollywood Superstar, Salman Khan as chief guest of AFM Developments, Dubai. Thank you, Salman Khan, for your presence in unveiling Bonito Residency By AFM,” read his post.

More about Salman Khan:

Salman Khan was last seen in the 2023 action-thriller Tiger 3, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film was a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman is currently busy with the filming of his upcoming film Sikandar – the film is slated to release in 2025.