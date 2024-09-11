Salman Khan flaunts a watch with 714 diamonds. It costs...

A video of Salman Khan recently went viral where he can be seen wearing one of the most priced watches in the world. The actor, in the video, can be seen standing with Jacob Arabo helping him put on a watch studded with hundreds of diamonds. The watch is none other than Jacob and Co’s Billionaire III. In the video, Salman can be seen showing the watch after wearing to the camera. He can also be seen hugging Jacob Arabo in the video and smiling. Jacob Arabo is the founder and creative director of Jacob and Co and is known for his vision of merging jewellery and watchmaking. “I never let anyone try on my Billionaire, but for Salman Khan I made an exception,” Jacob Arabo wrote in the caption.(Instagram/@jacobarabo, jacobandco)

The video was shared by Jacob Arabo on his Instagram profile. “I never let anyone try on my Billionaire, but for Salman Khan I made an exception,” he wrote in the caption. In no time, the post was flooded with likes and comments from Jacob Arabo’s Instagram family. One comment read - “The watch became valuable because Salman wore it.” another netizen commented, “Bhaijaan for a reason.”

Details about Billionaire III

Billionaire III is one of its kind. The first Billionaire shattered records for merging jewellery and the art of watchmaking, bringing to reality perfectly the vision of Jacob Arabo. Billionaire III is a true heir of the original Billionaire and is edited in 18 pieces.

The case of the watch and the inner ring feature 152 while emerald-cut diamonds in total, with 76 diamonds in each place. The movement bridges are set with 57 baguette-cut diamonds, and the bracelet is set with 504 white emerald-cut diamonds. In total, 714 white diamonds are featured in Billionaire III.

The magnificent watch is INR 41.98 crores. “Billionaire III is the ultimate statement of wealth. Its unique allure is fit for kings, whatever their own particular castle may be,” read an excerpt of the description of BIllionaire III on the official website of Jacob and Co.