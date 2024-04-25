Salman Khan aces weird fashion as he wears Dragon Ball Z pants at Heeramandi premiere; anime fans are shocked. Watch

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the makers hosted a grand screening for the Netflix India series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Wednesday, and to fans' delight, Salman Khan attended the red carpet event. The actor was once again seen wearing quirky pants. Many on social media are wondering if he has become an Anime fan thanks to his latest look – colourful Dragon Ball Z printed pants with a black T-shirt. Also read | Unseen pictures from Heeramandi premiere: Sanjay Leela Bhansali poses with Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha At Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar screening, people couldn’t help but notice Salman Khan's quirky pants. The actor posed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the event.

Fans react to Salman Khan’s Dragon Ball Z pants

Salman's striking pants featured Anime characters in multiple colours. The pants gave a nod to Goku from Dragon Ball Z and Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer.

Reacting to Salman's video from Heeramandi screening, an Instagram user wrote, "I am just loving his pant choices." One more said, "Awesome, superb style." A comment also read, "Is this Salman or Ranveer Singh (the actor has become known for his quirky style)?"

A person also wrote, "Salman Khan is Anime fan!" Another fan commented, "Super cool pants." A comment also read, “Just wow (heart eyes and fire emojis).”

Not the first time Salman's pants made a statement

Earlier this year, while he was spotted at Mumbai airport, Salman flaunted a pair of pants with his face painted on its back. He completed his look with a colourful jacket and a purple T-shirt. He was also seen wearing a hat and hanging a duffle bag around his shoulders.

Fans were also quick to notice his fashion game as his outfit looked different. One of Salman's fans commented on a paparazzi video of the actor in February, 2024, “Look at his dressing sense, it looks great on him.” Another fan said, “Aila, do-do Bhai (two Salmans),"

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. He'll star next in Sikandar.