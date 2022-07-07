Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone would throw away his clothes initially, her mom took time to warm up to his style

Ranveer Singh recently opened up about how his wardrobe has changed after marrying Deepika Padukone. The couple married in 2018 after dating for a few years. Ranveer, who is known for his experimental fashion choices, said that initially there were difficulties, as he tried to adapt to Deepika and her family. (Also read: When Ranveer Singh yelled ‘Shah Rukh Khan marry me’ during Filmfare Awards)

During his appearance in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7, Ranveer said, “I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white T-shirts and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off.”

When Karan asked, “But are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?” To this Ranveer said, “Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika Padukone’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom.”

This is not the only time that Ranveer broke a gender stereotype as he adjusted to Deepika’s life. After tying the knot, it was Ranveer, who moved into Deepika’s Mumbai residence, unlike the traditional norm where a bride is expected to shift to her husband or in-laws' home. Talking about it, the actor had told India Today in a 2019 interview, “I've grown up seeing a marriage where the attitude is to make it work regardless of anything. A marriage is a commitment, out is not an option. So whatever you have to work through, you do.”

“The most sensible and convenient thing was for me to move into her set-up. She is comfortable there and I don't want to displace her. I always try to give her priority,” he added.

Koffee With Karan show will premier on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. Besides Ranveer, the first episode will also mark Alia Bhatt’s first screen appearance after she announced she was having a baby with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

