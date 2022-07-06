When Ranveer Singh yelled ‘Shah Rukh Khan marry me’ during Filmfare Awards, SRK said: 'Kya hai yaar tu?'

In an old clip shared online from the 63rd Filmfare Awards, Ranveer Singh is seen yelling “Marry me, Shah Rukh Khan,” while SRK was anchoring on the stage. Shah Rukh later calls Ranveer Singh on stage and talks about his colourful outfit, calling him ‘atrangi (full of colours)’. Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar wishes Ranveer on birthday with unseen old pic, asks him to guess where it's from

In the clip from the 2018 award show, Ranveer Singh can be heard shouting “Marry me Shah Rukh,” to which SRK replies, “Don't heckle me on stage Ranveer.” He later invites Ranveer on stage and points out actor Amitabh Bachchan's picture on his outfit. Ranveer replies that he has Sunny Deol's picture and SRK's film Baazigar's poster on his outfit too. Shah Rukh then calls Ranveer “atrangi” to which he replies, “People sleep movies, eat movies and I even wear movies.”

Ranveer then asks Shah Rukh to say a few dialogues from his films. After SRK fulfills his wish, Ranveer also repeats his dialogues in his own funny style. Shah Rukh then complains “Yeh yahan mere dialogues ka mazaak udaane aaya hai. Tujhe pata nahi hai mere dialogues mein magic hota hai (He is here to make fun of my dialogues. You don't know this but my dialogues are magical).” Ranveer replies, “Yahan toh koi magic nahi hua. Saare iconic dialogues bol diye magar kuch nahi hua (Your magic didn't work here. You said all your iconic dialogues but no magic happened).”

Ranveer, who turned 37 on Wednesday was last seen in sports-drama 83, which also starred his wife Deepika Padukone. He will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Alia Bhatt. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline, which is scheduled for theatrical release on December 23 this year.

