Sachin Tendulkar wishes Ranveer on birthday with unseen old pic, asks him to guess where it's from

Sachin Tendulkar found a sweet way to wish Ranveer Singh on his 37th birthday. The cricket legend shared an unseen old picture with him from when Ranveer was a teen. The actor's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani was also part of the photo. (Also read: Ranveer Singh birthday: Celebs wish 'couture mein dooba ajooba')

Sharing the photo, Sachin wrote, “Happy Birthday, Ranveer! Have a great year ahead. Found this picture of ours… Any guesses when this was clicked?” Sachin is wearing a blue shirt and black jacket in the photo while Ranveer is wearing a white shirt with hair falling almost to his shoulders. Jagjit Singh is in formals--a white shirt, tie and formal pants. Sachin Tendulkar's post for Ranveer Singh.

The cricketer's fans were happy to see Sachin post such a rare picture. “Can't recognize him at all,” wrote one. Others wished Ranveer Singh on his birthday in the comments section.

Ranveer starred in 83, based on India's World Cup victory in 1983, which released last year. Ahead of the film's shoot, Ranveer had told Sachin all about his prep. Reciting what he told him in their chat, he told CNN News 18 in 2018, “The most challenging thing is just around the corner, as in January, I will be going to train to bowl like Kapil Dev. That’s going to be hard. I must tell you the story. I went to Lord’s to watch a Test match. It rained all day and there was not a single ball bowled. In the box, Sachin Tendulkar happened to come. I was lucky enough to get some time with him. I was telling him I am doing this movie and I am playing Kapil Dev. I told him I am going to do all the homework and I am going to get the look and accent everything, but I think the most difficult part would be the bowling. And he was like – oh, you are going to do the bowling yourself? He also thinks it’s going to be tough."

Ranveer's performance in the movie was lauded by critics even though the film did not perform as well as expected at the box office. His upcoming releases include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani by Karan Johar and Cirkus by Rohit Shetty.

