Ranveer Singh birthday: Celebs wish 'couture mein dooba ajooba'

Ranveer Singh shared a birthday selfie on his Instagram account as he turned 37 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, other celebrities also took to their social media accounts to wish the actor. While Karan Johar called the actor a 'couture mein doobe ajoobe (a wonder drowning in couture),' Ajay Devgn referred to the actor as 'little Simmba.' Also Read| Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh recreate Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene with Karan Johar

Karan Johar shared a picture of Ranveer to make the birthday wish in which he made a reference to his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer as Rocky and Alia Bhatt as Rani. Karan captioned the picture, "Rocky ka happy birthday!!! jugjugg jeeyo mere couture mein doobe ajoobe!! Rani tune wish kiya???? (It's Rocky's happy birthday. Live long my wonder drowning in couture. Rani did you wish him)." Sharing Karan's post, Ranveer replied, "Oho my Gudda! What a switt message (heart emojis)."

Arjun Kapoor shared an edited picture of Ranveer's face as Alauddin Khilji from his 2018 film Padmaavat on one side and his face from his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns on the other. Arjun captioned the picture, "Bade parde ke ek bade villain ko janamdin bahut mubarak ho. Ek Villain ko doosre Villain ka salaam (Happy birthday to a big villain on the big screen, salute from one villain to the other). @RanveerOfficial baba happy birthday." Ranveer thanked his 'babbi' Arjun for the birthday wish. Sara Ali Khan called Ranveer her ‘ultimate favourite’ and ‘Bollywood’s King' in her birthday wish. He called her ‘pagglait’.

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday's wish for Ranveer Singh.

Anil Kapoor also wished Ranveer on his birthday. Sharing a picture of them together from the filming of Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), the actor wrote, "The one in a billion! @RanveerOfficial. Keep Roaring... Happy Birthday Tiger!!!" Ranveer replied, "AK you are my Hero. Thank you. I love you." Sonam Kapoor shared a pic of herself, Ranveer, and Karan, and wrote, "Happy birthday Ranveer!! Hope it's a good one." Ajay Devgn also shared a picture with Ranveer and made a reference to his 2018 film Simmba. Ajay wrote, "Happy birthday to little Simmba @RanveerOfficial. Have a roaring one!"

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Ranveer, writing, "Happy birthday Ranveer. Wishing you love and light always." Ananya Panday shared a picture of herself, Ranveer, and Karan Johar, and wrote, "Happy birthday Ran Ran!! The bestest and my full favourite (heart emoji). You spread so much joy and magic everywhere you go, there's truly no one like you."

Katrina Kaif praised Ranveer in her birthday wish, writing, "Happy birthday dear one keep spreading all the joy that you do- it makes the world better." Ranveer replied, "Thank you Kat. What a sweet thing to say." Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal also wished Ranveer, calling him 'chameleon of an actor and rockstar of a human being!' Ranveer responded, "Thank you my brother."

Ranveer is currently vacationing in the United States with his wife Deepika Padukone. The actor will soon be seen in the first episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan season 7 with Alia Bhatt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON