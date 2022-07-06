Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh recreate Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene with Karan Johar; fans call it 'better than original'
bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh recreate Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene with Karan Johar; fans call it 'better than original'

  • Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar recreated iconic scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that featured Kajol and Farida Jalal.
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar recreate Kabhi Khushi Gham scene.
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar recreate Kabhi Khushi Gham scene.
Published on Jul 06, 2022 01:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Karan Johar has posted a special wish for Ranveer Singh on the occasion of his 37th birthday on Wednesday. Karan, who is directing Ranveer along with Alia Bhatt in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, shared a video from Ranveer and Alia's appearance on his talk show Koffee With Karan as he wished his Rocky. In the video, the trio recreated a popular scene from Karan's 2001 directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Also Read| Ranveer Singh is the perfect combination of talent and stardom that Bollywood needs right now

The scene featured Kajol as Anjali and Farida Jalal as Daijaan mimicking a British accent and how the British behave following an argument between Anjali and Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul about upholding their Indian culture in London. Recreating the video on Koffee With Karan sets, Alia Bhatt took up the part of Anjali, while Ranveer played Daijaan. Karan Johar also joined them toward the end of the scene.

Karan Johar wished Ranveer on his birthday, and promoted his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and his talk show Koffee With Karan in one go as he shared the video. He captioned it, "It’s our Rocky’s rocking birthday and to make it even more special, we have his Rani by our side! Catch more of their laughter with me on the couch on the first episode of #Hotstarspecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7, starting tomorrow on @disneyplushotstar."

The video also sent fans down the nostalgia lane. One called it 'the cutest.' A fan even said that the recreation is 'much better than the original.' Another said, "Ranveer Singh is so epic." Others expressed excitement for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra, was announced a year ago on Ranveer's birthday. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on February 10, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh karan johar alia bhatt farida jalal shah rukh khan kabhi khushi kabhie gham + 4 more
ranveer singh karan johar alia bhatt farida jalal shah rukh khan kabhi khushi kabhie gham + 3 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out