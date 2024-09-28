Menu Explore
Best Michael Kors watches for women in 2024: Top 10 options to choose from

ByAffiliate Desk
Sep 28, 2024 12:00 PM IST

Discover the top 10 Michael Kors watches for women, including their key features and pros and cons.

Michael Kors is a renowned luxury brand known for its designer watches. In this article, we will explore the top 10 Michael Kors watches for women, highlighting their unique features, design, and pricing. Whether you're looking for a stylish, luxury, or sporty design, Michael Kors has a watch for every woman's taste and style. Let's dive into the details of these exquisite timepieces.

Michael Kors watches are a sign of luxury. (Pexels)
Michael Kors watches are a sign of luxury. (Pexels)

1.

Michael Kors Analog Women's Watch MK3192

The Michael Kors MK3192 features a stunning rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet and a navy blue dial. With a chronograph function and date display, this watch is both stylish and functional.

Specifications of Michael Kors MK3192

  • Quartz movement
  • Water-resistant up to 100 meters
  • Case diameter: 39mm
  • Chronograph function
  • Date display

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Elegant designMay be too bulky for some
Functional chronograph feature 

2.

Michael Kors Analog Silver Women's Watch MK3364

The MK3364 boasts a sleek silver-tone stainless steel bracelet and a glitzy bezel. Its minimalist design and crystal hour markers make it a versatile and eye-catching accessory.

Specifications of Michael Kors Analog Silver Women's Watch MK3364

  • Quartz movement
  • Water-resistant up to 50 meters
  • Case diameter: 39mm
  • Crystal hour markers
  • Date display

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Versatile designWater resistance could be higher
Eye-catching crystal hour markers 

3.

Michael Kors Analog Women's Watch MK5799

The MK5799 features a striking tortoise acetate and gold-tone stainless steel bracelet, complemented by a champagne dial. Its bold and glamorous design is perfect for making a statement.

Specifications of Michael Kors Analog Women's Watch MK5799

  • Quartz movement
  • Water-resistant up to 100 meters
  • Case diameter: 42mm
  • Tortoise acetate and gold-tone bracelet
  • Chronograph function

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Bold and glamorous designLarge case size may not be suitable for everyone
High water resistance 

Also read:Best Armani Exchange watches for men and women: Top 10 picks that are perfect accessories for every occasion

4.

Michael Kors Lexington Analog Women's Watch MK7378

The MK7378 is a sophisticated timepiece featuring a rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet and a sparkling pavé-embellished bezel. Its luxurious and elegant design is sure to turn heads.

Specifications of Michael Kors Lexington Analog Women's Watch MK7378

  • Quartz movement
  • Water-resistant up to 100 meters
  • Case diameter: 44mm
  • Pavé-embellished bezel
  • Date display

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Luxurious and elegant designLarge case size may not be suitable for everyone
Eye-catching pavé bezel 

5.

Michael Kors Analog Women's Watch MK5896

The MK5896 exudes a sporty yet sophisticated vibe with its rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet and navy blue dial. Its chronograph function and crystal hour markers add a touch of luxury to this timepiece.

Specifications of Michael Kors Analog Women's Watch MK5896

  • Quartz movement
  • Water-resistant up to 100 meters
  • Case diameter: 39mm
  • Chronograph function
  • Crystal hour markers

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sporty yet sophisticated designBulky case size
Luxurious crystal hour markers 

6.

Michael Stainless Steel Analog Women's Watch Mk6357

The Mk6357 features a sleek stainless steel bracelet and a glitzy crystal-embellished dial. Its timeless design and reliable quartz movement make it a versatile and elegant choice.

Specifications of Michael Stainless Steel Analog Women's Watch Mk6357

  • Quartz movement
  • Water-resistant up to 50 meters
  • Case diameter: 37mm
  • Crystal-embellished dial
  • Date display

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Timeless and elegant designLimited water resistance
Versatile for everyday wear 

Also read:Best ladies' watches: Top 10 stylish, elegant and trendy timepieces for every occasion and preference

7.

Michael Kors Analog Women's Watch MK4615

The MK4615 boasts a striking rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet and a glitzy crystal-embellished dial. Its glamorous and eye-catching design is perfect for adding a touch of luxury to any outfit.

Specifications of Michael Kors Analog Women's Watch MK4615

  • Quartz movement
  • Water-resistant up to 50 meters
  • Case diameter: 37mm
  • Crystal-embellished dial
  • Date display

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Glamorous and eye-catching designLimited water resistance
Versatile for day or night wear 

Michael Kors Analog Women's Watch MK3735

8.

Michael Kors Analog Women's Watch MK3735

The MK3735 features a sleek silver-tone stainless steel bracelet and a minimalist dial with crystal hour markers. Its understated yet chic design makes it a versatile choice for everyday wear.

Specifications of Michael Kors Analog Women's Watch MK3735

  • Quartz movement
  • Water-resistant up to 50 meters
  • Case diameter: 37mm
  • Crystal hour markers
  • Date display

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Understated yet chic designLimited water resistance
Versatile for everyday wear 

9.

Michael Kors Analog Women's Watch MK3558

The MK3558 exudes a sporty vibe with its rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet and a navy blue dial. Its chronograph function and crystal hour markers add a touch of luxury to this timepiece.

Specifications of Michael Kors Analog Women's Watch MK3558

  • Quartz movement
  • Water-resistant up to 100 meters
  • Case diameter: 39mm
  • Chronograph function
  • Crystal hour markers

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sporty yet luxurious designBulky case size
Functional chronograph feature 

10.

Michael Stainless Steel Analog Women's Watch Mk4800

The Mk4800 features a sleek stainless steel bracelet and a glitzy crystal-embellished dial. Its timeless design and reliable quartz movement make it a versatile and elegant choice.

Specifications of Michael Stainless Steel Analog Women's Watch Mk4800

  • Quartz movement
  • Water-resistant up to 50 meters
  • Case diameter: 37mm
  • Crystal-embellished dial
  • Date display

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Timeless and elegant designLimited water resistance
Versatile for everyday wear 

Also read:Best Sonata watches for women in India: Top 10 sophisticated picks that combine elegance and style for every occasion

MK watches for women Top Features Comparison:

Best Michael Kors watchWater ResistanceCase Diameter
Michael Kors MK3192100 meters39mm
Michael Kors MK336450 meters39mm
Michael Kors MK5799100 meters42mm
Michael Kors MK7378100 meters44mm
Michael Kors MK5896100 meters39mm
Michael Mk635750 meters37mm
Michael Kors MK461550 meters37mm
Michael Kors MK373550 meters37mm
Michael Kors MK3558100 meters39mm
Michael Mk480050 meters37mm

Best value for money Michael Kors watch:

The Michael Kors MK5799 offers the best value for money, with its high water resistance, bold design, and functional chronograph feature, making it a versatile and stylish choice for women.

Also reads:Best Fastrack watches for girls: Top 10 choices with vibrant designs and affordable prices

Best overall Michael Kors watch:

The Michael Kors MK7378 stands out as the best overall product, featuring a luxurious and elegant design with a pavé-embellished bezel, making it a stunning statement piece for any woman.

How to find the perfect MK watches for women:

When choosing the perfect Michael Kors watch for women, consider factors such as water resistance, case diameter, design, and functionality. The MK7378 and MK5799 are great options for those looking for luxury and versatility.

FAQs on mk watches for women

  • What is the average price range of Michael Kors watches for women?

    The average price range of Michael Kors watches for women in India is between 10,000 to 30,000, depending on the model and features.

  • Are Michael Kors watches for women durable?

    Yes, Michael Kors watches for women are known for their durability and high-quality materials, making them long-lasting timepieces.

  • Do Michael Kors watches come with a warranty?

    Yes, all Michael Kors watches for women come with a warranty, providing peace of mind and assurance of quality.

  • What is the most popular style of Michael Kors watches for women?

    The most popular style of Michael Kors watches for women is the rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet with a chronograph function and crystal embellishments.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

