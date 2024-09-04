Anushka Sharma makes a stylish return to Mumbai, rocks a chic all-black airport look after her time in London: Watch

Anushka Sharma is back in town and making a splash! She was seen arriving at Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning, returning from London, where she had been spending time with her family. Speculation is that her trip back is tied to a brand-organized meet-and-greet event. Even after some time away, Anushka hasn't missed a beat in the style department. She turned heads with a chic all-black airport look that oozes trendy vibes. With her glowing complexion and flawless fashion sense, she's definitely got her fans swooning. Scroll down to know more about her chic appearance. (Also read: Anushka Sharma's stylish look in trendy floral printed co-ord set for the World Cup semi-final is a must-have. It costs…) Anushka Sharma's chic airport appearance in an all-black ensemble turned heads as she returned from London.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Anushka Sharma rocks a stylish airport look

For her chic yet comfortable airport look, Anushka embraced a sleek all-black outfit that perfectly balanced style and ease. She sported a basic black T-shirt, which she paired with a matching open-buttoned jacket featuring a balloon hemline and full sleeves, adding a touch of flair to her ensemble. Her loose-fitting black pants, cinched at the waist with a belt, completed the monochromatic theme.

In terms of accessories, Anushka kept it understated yet elegant. She opted for black flats, rectangular black sunglasses, and a pair of simple stud earrings. Her makeup was effortlessly polished with blushed cheeks and nude eyeshadow, while her luscious hair was neatly styled in a bun.

How her fans reacted

Anushka's pictures and videos from the airport quickly went viral, with fans showering her posts with tons of likes and comments praising her look. One user wrote, "Queen is back," while another added, "Super stylish." Many others chimed in with "Missed her" and a stream of fire and heart emojis, showing just how much her fans love her.

On the work front

On the movie front, Anushka Sharma recently completed filming for her upcoming project, Chakda Xpress. However, there's been no update on its release date or platform yet. The film, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, has faced some setbacks due to a fallout between Netflix and the production house led by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma.