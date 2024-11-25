Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli in quirky tie-up shirt at India vs Australia match. Steal her look for under 15k!

Anushka Sharma was the ultimate cheerleader for hubby Virat Kohli as he hit his first century in over a year during the India vs Australia Test match on Sunday. The crowd may have been roaring for Virat, but Anushka's glowing presence in the stands stole the show. The internet couldn't stop gushing over the 36-year-old actor, who looked absolutely stunning in a chic and playful co-ord set. Scroll down to know more about her look. (Also read: Loved Anushka Sharma's easy breezy look for attending kirtan with Virat Kohli? Here's how much it costs ) Anushka Sharma dazzled in a chic outfit while supporting Virat Kohli at a Test match. (Instagram)

Anushka Sharma rocks trendy co-ord set

Anushka's style mantra is all about staying comfortable while looking effortlessly stylish. She often embraces flared dresses and relaxed co-ord sets, proving that comfort and fashion can go hand in hand. Her recent appearance was no exception as she rocked a trendy blue and white striped shirt with black and orange floral embellishments. It also features tie-up detailing, a collar neckline, and elbow-length sleeves. She paired it with matching shorts, completing her laid-back look that's perfect for any casual outing.

What is the price of her outfit?

If you loved Anushka's look and want to incorporate it into your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you! Her outfit is from the shelves of the brand Dhruv Kapoor. The shirt is priced at ₹9,000, while the shorts cost ₹6,980, bringing the total cost of her outfit to ₹15,980.

Her shirt costs ₹9,000,(www.ajio.com)

Her shorts costs ₹6,980.(www.ajio.com)

She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a sleek silver wristwatch. Keeping her makeup minimal, she let her natural glow shine through. With her luscious, shoulder-length tresses left loose in a side partition, she perfectly finished off her chic look.

On the work front

Anushka Sharma last appeared in the 2018 comedy-drama Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. Up next, fans can catch her in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which tells the inspiring story of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is set to stream on Netflix, though the release date is yet to be announced.