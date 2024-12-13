Nayanthara in simple suit and no-makeup look embraces less is more style; you can buy her outfit for…

Nayanthara was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The actor embraced the ‘less is more’ aesthetic to catch her flight out of the city. She wore a colourful kurta and pyjama pants set. Ahead, find out the price of the ensemble. Nayanthara gets clicked at the Mumbai airport.

For Nayanthara, less is more

The multi-colour yarn dye outfit features a patchwork design on the kurta enhanced with silver metallic gota seam details throughout. It comes in pink, yellow, and blue shades and has a round neckline, button closures down the front, full-length sleeves, a mid-hem length, a slit on the front, and a relaxed silhouette. She wore it with handloom cotton silk yarn-dyed pants featuring multi-coloured stripe patterns and gota work.

Nayanthara accessorised the ensemble with sunglasses, a Tiffany-blue dial wristwatch, beaded bracelets, rings, and tan Kolhapuri block heels. With her hair tied in a sleek bun, she chose wine-red nails, gloss lips, a bare face, and darkened brows for the glam.

What is the price of her outfit?

Nayanthara's outfit is from the clothing label Eka. It is called the Harebell Set and is called ₹36,500.

The price of Nayanthara's outfit.

On the work front

Nayanthara has been awaiting the release of two Tamil films, Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. She is presently shooting for an untitled film with Kavin and Dear Students with Nivin Pauly. She has also launched a skincare brand with her husband, Vignesh Shivan. It is called 9SKIN.

Meanwhile, the actor was recently in the news for writing a scathing open letter to former co-star and producer Dhanush over his lawsuit for the unauthorised use of a clip from his 2015 production, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in her recent Netflix India documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.