Kareena Kapoor in ‘heavenly’ gown and drape attends Bvlgari Dubai event; fans say ‘Bebofication is the new fashion era’

Kareena Kapoor attended a Bvlgari event on Thursday night in Dubai. Styled by fashion mastermind and film producer Rhea Kapoor, the actor wore a custom Anamika Khanna couture ensemble with exquisite Bvlgari high jewellery pieces. Scroll down as we decode the ‘heavenly’ look. Kareena Kapoor dazzles at the Bvlgari event in Dubai.

Kareena Kapoor is ‘MOTHERing’

Kareena wore a blush pink gown and an embroidered statement drape to the Dubai event. While Rhea Kapoor shared her pictures in the ensemble and called the look ‘heavenly’, Diet Sabya also shared the photos and wrote, “BVLGARI + BEBO = MOTHERing ho rahi hai (Mothering is happening) Dripped in the exquisite @bvlgari Serpenti High Jewelry Necklace, earrings and a statement ring that she should just throw at us right now!!”

The blush pink Anamika Khanna dress features a draped silhouette with gathered pleats hugging her enviable curves. The strapless gown also has a decolletage-flaunting neckline, a bodycon fit, an ankle-length hem, and a back slit. A beige-golden silk jacket draped on the arms - featuring an open front and colourful floral thread embroidery - completed the look. Its floor-sweeping length added a classy touch.

She accessorised the ensemble with a rose gold choker necklace decked in cut-work diamonds, matching drop earrings, rings, and gold pee-toe stilettos featuring embellished straps. With her hair tied in a sleek bun, she chose pink-hued smokey eyes, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, a glowing base, and shimmering body contour for the glam picks.

How did the internet react?

The internet cannot get over Kareena's heavenly look. Bhumi Pednekar, Maheep Kapoor, and Sonam Bajwa complimented the actor by posting heart, fire and heart-eye emojis. A fan called her ‘Goddess’, and another wrote, “She ate 1000s of influencers in one shot.” A comment read, “Bebofication of fashion should be taught in Fashion Masters' course.” Another said, “Jaldi karo Bookh lagi hai to ATE.” A fan also wrote, “Bebofication is the new fashion era.”