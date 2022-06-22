Sara Ali Khan sets Turkey on fire, rocks Bohemian style in 3 lakh patchwork jacket, satin bralette

Bollywood hottie Sara Ali Khan recently flooded her social media handle with pictures from the streets of Istanbul as she explored Turkey in a maiden trip and it was a treat for fashion sore eyes as the 26-year-old slew one summer style after another. A picture that has us hooked features Sara raising the hotness quotient in Turkey as she stepped out in an olive green satin bralette teamed with a pair of denim jeans and layered with a vintage upcycled and embroidered jacket and that is all the fashion inspiration we need to rock the Bohemian style this summer.

Taking to her social media handle, Sara recently shared the picture that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward as she oozed oomph. Made of cupro satin fabric, the bralette came with delicate thin straps and a plunging neckline to seal the sultry deal and flaunting washboard abs, Sara teamed it with a pair of high-waist baggy blue denim jeans that ended in a ripped hemline.

It was layered with a full sleeves long jacket that was made of patchwork and sported a vintage upcycled embroidered multi-coloured look. Completing her attire with a pair of pointed silver heels, Sara accessorised her look with a gold choker by Roma Narsinghani, a necklace worth ₹1,500 from Timeless Jewels by Shveta and a stack of finger rings.

Sara Ali Khan in Turkey (Instagram/saraalikhan95)

Leaving her straightened tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Sara amplified the glam quotient with a dab of wine lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, brown eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking a sultry pose for the camera, the actor set fans swooning.

The jacket and bralette set is credited to Indian designer Varun Bahl's eponymous label that boasts of luxe fabrics, Victorian textures, extravagant embroideries, regency classicism and love for floral motifs. The vintage upcycled embroidered multi patch long jacket and bralette originally costs ₹3,25,000 on his designer website.

Sara Ali Khan's vintage upcycled embroidered multi patch long jacket and bralette from Varun Bahl (varunbahl.com)

Sara Ali Khan was styled by celebrity fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri.