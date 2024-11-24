KL Rahul gets a shout out from pregnant wifey Athiya Shetty after Perth performance: ‘He never gives up’

Actor Athiya Shetty has been a constant support for her husband and cricketer KL Rahul. Shetty heaped praise on her husband after he and Yashasvi Jaiswal put up an outstanding opening stand for India in the ongoing Test match against Australia in Perth for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in January 2023.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of Rahul from the cricket ground in Perth. "The one who never gives up, never backs down," she wrote in the caption.

KL Rahul played a magnificent innings of 77 runs from 176 balls which was laced with five boundaries in his innings.

Rahul along with Yashasvi Jaiswal built a record-breaking partnership of 201 runs for the first wicket in the opening Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Meanwhile, recently cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty announced pregnancy. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and announced their pregnancy.

They dropped a note which read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis)."

The beautiful note also features a clip art of evil eye.

KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala.