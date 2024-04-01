Athiya Shetty pregnant with her and KL Rahul's first child? ‘Nana’ Suniel Shetty sparks baby rumours
Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are in the news amid her rumoured pregnancy. Here's what led to the speculation.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married in January 2023. Are they expecting their first child? Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty, dropped a hint that led to rumours of Athiya being pregnant. During a recent episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane, on which he is a judge alongside Madhuri Dixit, Suniel spoke about becoming a 'nana (grandfather)'. Also read: Athiya Shetty reacts as dad Suniel Shetty, brother Ahan Shetty wish her and KL Rahul on first wedding anniversary
What Suniel Shetty said
After the reality show's host Bharti Singh teased Suniel Shetty about what kind of ‘nana’ he would be, the actor responded, “Yes, next season when I come (On Dance Deewane), I will be walking on the stage like a nana."
His response has sparked rumours that Athiya may be pregnant and is expecting her first child with KL Rahul. Neither Athiya, nor KL Rahul have reacted to her pregnancy rumours.
Athiya and KL Rahul's first anniversary
Athiya and KL Rahul celebrated their first wedding anniversary in January. On the occasion, they shared a romantic video comprising some of the most memorable moments of their dreamy wedding, along with some candid moments from their married life. They wrote in a joint post on Instagram, “Finding you was like coming home."
The couple married on January 23, 2023 in a private ceremony at her father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse; the wedding was attended by close friends and family.
Last year, Suniel spoke about son-in-law KL Rahul in an interview with India Today; the actor addressed himself as KL Rahul's father, when asked about his daughter and son-in-law.
Suniel on KL Rahul being his 'son'
He said, “I said father, I don't know the role of father-in-law; I was his fan today there is a relationship, but I loved Rahul, like I do a lot of young talent. I am someone who has always gone to watch talents perform, even in my prime as an actor. I would go to Wankhede to watch young people play. When I saw Rahul play, I thought this kid was good, and then he was from my own backyard; he is from Mangalore. I am someone who is very proud of anything that children from small towns achieve, so I was a fan, and today I am a father. I know him as much as he knows himself, every move of his."
