Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share most candid moments from their fairytale wedding on their first anniversary

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. On the occasion, they shared a romantic video comprising of some of the most memorable moments of their dreamy wedding along with some candid moments from their regular life. They wrote in a joint post, “Finding you was like coming home,” along with an infinity sign. Also read: Athiya Shetty serves sultry glam as Lakmé Fashion Week showstoppers. Watch Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul are celebrating one year of their marriage.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's anniversary post

The video showed them posing together while showing their engagement rings. It is followed by glimpses from their wedding day and how KL Rahul was left stunned on seeing Athiya as a bride. A romantic song plays as Athiya and KL Rahul share a long hug before tying the knot. There are also happy moments from their haldi and sangeet ceremony. The video ends with Athiya kissing KL Rahul on his nose with the sun setting in the background on their wedding day.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Fans of the couple loved the video. Many called them “cuties” in the comments section. An emotional fan wrote, “I am not crying." Another wrote, “This is literally wholesome.” A comment from the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants read: “Most wholesome post on the internet today.”

Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty wish Athiya and KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty shared a candid picture of Rohit and Athiya and wrote on his Instagram, "Happy first anniversary bachchas." Athiya reacted to his post, “Love you papaaa.”

Wishing the couple, Ahan Shetty shared a wedding picture of sister Athiya and Rahul and wrote, “How time flies! Happy 1 year anniversary.” The picture showed him performing a ritual during their pheras. Athiya dropped a funny comment to his post. It read: "Happy anniversary to you and Rahul," while hinting at Ahan and Rahul's camaraderie.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse last year. Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal and cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma were some of the guests at the wedding. The couple announced the wedding on Instagram with the caption: "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place