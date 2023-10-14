Janhvi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Disha Patani serve sultry glam as Lakmé Fashion Week showstoppers. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Friday night turned showstopper for fashion designer Amit Aggarwal in a breathtaking look at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The same day, actor Athiya Shetty also walked the ramp at the fashion week in Delhi wearing a Shivan and Narresh outfit. Their videos are all over social media. Also read: Reddit can't deal as Saba Azad shows off her dance skills in the middle of Lakme Fashion Week stage Janhvi Kapoor and Athiya Shetty at Lakmé Fashion Week on Friday.

Actor Disha Patani also made heads turn with her ramp walk for Kalki. Dia Mirza and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu were the showstoppers too at various shows on Friday.

Athiya Shetty as showstopper left fans in awe

Athiya wore a black bustier with an asymmetrical nude coloured skirt that was cinched at the waist. Her look was paired with metallic flat footwear and golden earrings. Athiya's sultry outfit was paired with a wet hair look.

Reacting to her video from the fashion show, an Instagram user wrote, "She is just incredible." Another said, “Athiya is looking beautiful.”

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion week look

Wearing a structured bustier with a body-grazing skirt, Janhvi Kapoor walked down the ramp like a diva. Her black bustier had a metallic finish. Her kohl-rimmed eyes, wavy locks and dewy glam elevated her glamorous look. About her outfit, Janhvi said, “I love its simplicity and it is impactful just like Amit's entire collection. Also, it is sustainable.”

Disha oozed oomph in an ethnic ensemble

Disha Patani turned muse for Kalki in a pastel plunging-neck blouse and lehenga set adorned with intricate floral embroidery. She was seen in minimal make-up with her hair styled in soft loose curls.

On walking the ramp, Disha said, “I had a blast... the outfit is extremely comfortable. It is romantic. It is ethereal. I am a minimalistic sort of girl. I prefer being comfortable and wearing something that feels like me. Also, I believe that one should wear an outfit and not have an outfit wear you.”

Harnaaz Sandhu and Dia Mirza as showstoppers

Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu raised the glam quotient in a purple gown with sequins and feathers as she turned showstopper for fashion designer Pallavi Mohan.

Also walking the ramp on Friday was actor Dia Mirza. She lit up the runway at Lakme Fashion Week in an ivory co-ord ensemble designed by Pankaj and Nidhi. Her stunning outfit was paired with a long embroidered jacket.

