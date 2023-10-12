Reddit can't deal as Saba Azad shows off her dance skills in the middle of Lakme Fashion Week stage: 'What's happening?'

Saba Azad's quirky dance moves are grabbing attention. The singer and actor, who is dating actor Hrithik Roshan, performed during Geisha Designs' Lakme Fashion Week show on Wednesday evening. She is part of the band Madboy/Mink along with Imaad Shah, son of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Videos of Saba's electrifying performance are all over social media, and her dance routine is causing quite the reaction on Reddit. Also read: Saba Azad on being scrutinised for dating Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad performs quirky dance at Lakme Fashion Week.

Video of Saba Azad 'jumping and dancing'

Sharing a video of Saba dancing at the fashion show on Reddit, a person wrote, "What is happening? In video: Saba Azad." Soon, the post was flooded with funny reactions. A person commented on it, "Those models walking calmly and then there's her jumping. It's funny, but I guess she's performing, she has a mic in her hand." Another said, "Me vibing on Bhojpuri songs at 3 am."

One joked, "Jeera (cumin), when added to hot boiling oil." One wrote, "Is she dancing? Is she jumping?" A person also wrote, "Mera boyfriend Hritik Roshan hota toh main bhi aise hi naachti (If Hrithik Roshan were my boyfriend, I would also be dancing like this)." Another commented about Saba dancing on the stage, “Girl relax, you might stab yourself from that spiky glass ball thingy decor.”

Saba on mean comments

Earlier this month, Saba Azad had talked about handling comments on social media as well as the attention from paparazzi due to her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. In an interview with IndiaToday.in, the singer-actor had opened up about getting hate on social media because of her personal life, and said that the hatred made her 'feel like s***'.

Saba had said, “It’s taken me quite sometime to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like s***. There are days when you wake up and you wonder ‘what did I do to anyone?’ ‘What did I do to you?’ ‘I am living my life, you live yours’ ‘why are you waiting for my blood?’ But at some point you realise you are not responsible for how people think and what they are projecting on you are what they are going through. It has nothing to do with you. Once you realise that, peace prevails.”

Saba and Hrithik's relationship

Hrithik and Saba reportedly began dating early last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family outings, celebrations and vacations. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

They married in December 2000 and became parents a few years later. They have two sons – Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008. Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014. Since their separation, they continue to co-parent their sons.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail