Sobhita Dhulipala, Pooja Hegde, other celebs wish Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul as they announce pregnancy

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul will soon be new parents. The happy couple posted a joint statement on Instagram and announced the happy news on Friday. They married in January 2023 and are about to be parents in 2025. Wishes poured in from celebrities for the happy couple. (Also Read: KL Rahul shares goofy photos in adorable birthday post for wife Athiya Shetty; Suniel Shetty drops cute emojis. See pics) Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in January 2023, they will have their first baby in 2025.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul’s announcement

Athiya and Rahul posted a joint statement on Instagram: “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025. Athiya & Rahul.” The statement was written on a beige background with an evil eye symbol, stars, and tiny little feet. The couple also posted the note with a white heart emoji in the caption. They married in January 2023 at a farmhouse in Khandala, attended by their closest friends and family members.

As soon as the couple announced their engagement, wishes from friends and family poured in. Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty commented under the post with puppy-eyed emojis. “Omggggg… Congratulations to you both,” wrote Pooja Hegde with puppy eyes and evil eye emojis. “OMGGGGGGG so sweeeet!!” wrote Sobhita Dhulipala, while Rukshar Dhillon wrote, “Congratulations! This is amazing.” Shibani congratulated the couple, writing, “Congratulations my darling so happy for you both.”

Athiya Shetty’s birthday

Athiya turned 32 on November 5, and Rahul posted goofy pictures of her on Instagram wishing her on her birthday. “My craziee birthday baby (heart, kiss and infinity emojis),” he wrote, posting the pictures. In the first picture taken at their wedding, Athiya is dressed in a traditional saree and paired with a pink blouse and jewellery as Rahul embraces her. One picture sees her kiss Rahul as they take a selfie. The others are more goofier, with one seeing them making faces while eating noodles and another showing her making a funny expression.

Athiya was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor. She walked the ramp at a few fashion shows recently.