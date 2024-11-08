Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul announce pregnancy, to welcome first child in 2025: 'Our beautiful blessing is coming soon'

Pregnancy announced

The couple took to Instagram to announce the good news to their fans and well-wishers.

They shared a note to share the update in their personal life. The note read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025”. The sweet announcement came with visuals of little feet and an evil eye.

Athiya, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, shared the note with a white heart emoji. As soon as the news was announced, it caught everyone's attention with the couple’s industry friends and family members taking to the comment section to share congratulatory messages.

Back in April this year, there were speculations that she is expecting her first baby. Suniel Shetty's remarks on a dance reality show sparked rumours of his daughter, Athiya Shetty, and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, expecting a child soon. While neither Athiya, nor KL Rahul have reacted to her pregnancy rumours, we had got to know that she is not pregnant.

“There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel’s nana remark was said in a jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all,” said a source on condition of anonymity.

About the couple

In January 2019, the cricketer met the actor through a mutual friend, and they instantly connected. Since then, their relationship has blossomed over the years After dating for several years, Athiya got married to Rahul in 2023. The wedding took place at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close family members and friends.

They shared the news with the world by posting pictures from the wedding with a caption, which read, “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness”. Now, they keep sharing sweet messages and pictures with each other on their respective social media handles.