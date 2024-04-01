Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul not expecting their first baby: Source

Actor Suniel Shetty's recent remarks on a dance reality show sparked rumours of his daughter, Athiya Shetty, and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, expecting a child soon. However, we have got to know that there is no truth in the speculation. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in 2023

During a recent episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane, on which he is a judge alongside actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel spoke about becoming a 'nana'. After the reality show's host Bharti Singh teased Suniel about what kind of ‘nana’ he would be, the actor responded, “Yes, next season when I come (on the show), I will be walking on the stage like a nana”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

His response led to speculation that Athiya is expecting her first child with KL Rahul.

While neither Athiya, nor KL Rahul have reacted to her pregnancy rumours, we have got to know that she is not pregnant.

“There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel’s nana remark was said in a jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all,” says a source on condition of anonymity.

The insider continues, “It was a fun conversation, Suniel said it as a joke. Now, even he is surprised how his comment has been perceived by everyone. In fact, he didn’t want this buzz at all. It was unintentional. Several people haven’t seen the whole clip and are just assuming based on the reactions by social media users. He is shocked by all this”.

The source reveals, “They both are happily married, and enjoying this phase of life. They want to expand their family at some point of life, but they are enjoying this phase of life. At the moment, there is no truth to the pregnancy speculation. They will announce the news and share their happiness with everyone, as and when it happens. The family will come out and share -- because that is the nature of the Shetty family. For now, they just want the joke to be taken as a joke, and not seriously”.

The couple married on January 23, 2023 in a private ceremony at her father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, which was attended by close friends and family. Athiya and KL Rahul celebrated their first wedding anniversary in January. On the occasion, they shared a romantic video comprising some of the most memorable moments of their dreamy wedding, along with some candid moments from their married life. They wrote in a joint post on Instagram, “Finding you was like coming home."