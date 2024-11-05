KL Rahul shares goofy photos in adorable birthday post for wife Athiya Shetty; Suniel Shetty drops cute emojis. See pics

KL Rahul recently shared a heartwarming Instagram post dedicated to wife Athiya Shetty. The Indian cricketer dropped a series of pictures on the actor's 32nd birthday. Rahul posted some memorable goofy moments with Athiya and added a cute caption to the post. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Ahan Shetty visit Kuttaru Koragajja temple in Mangaluru. Watch) KL Rahul shared a cute post on Athiya Shetty's 32nd birthday.

KL Rahul's sweet birthday post for Athiya Shetty

In the first picture from their wedding, Athiya is dressed in a traditional saree and paired it with pink blouse and jewellery as Rahul embraces her. The actor's hands are covered with henna while she makes a goofy expression as her husband smiles at her. In the second photo, the couple is seen eating noodles as they look at the camera. In the third slide Athiya takes a selfie, while sharing a kiss with Rahul. The last picture shows the actor making a funny expression while looking at the camera. The Indian cricketer captioned his post as, “My craziee birthday baby (heart, kiss and infinity emojis).”

Suniel Shetty reacts to KL Rahul's cute post

Athiya reacted to the romantic post and wrote, “Love you (heart and kiss emojis).” While reacting to the post Rahul's father-in-law and actor Suniel Shetty commented with heart and evil-eye emoji.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul relationship and marriage

In January 2019, the cricketer met the actor through a mutual friend, and they instantly connected. Since then, their relationship has blossomed over the years. However, Rahul and Athiya have remained private about their romance. Reports of their vacations abroad frequently surfaced online. In 2021, the couple was seen endorsing a luxury eyewear brand together. Rahul made their relationship official by wishing Athiya a happy 29th birthday that same year. They were also spotted together at the screening of Tadap in 2021. On January 23, 2023, Athiya and Rahul tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, attended by family and close friends.